Sai Saket from Anantapur Bags Rs 5 Crore Job in US Software Company

Sai Saket, a bright young talent from Guntakal, has made headlines after securing a high-paying job with a leading software company in the United States. Saket, who is currently in the final year of his B.Tech studies, impressed recruiters with his technical skills and innovative thinking, earning him a remarkable package of Rs. 5 crore per year.

Saket’s parents, Ramesh and Vasavi, shared that the company had initially offered him Rs. 1 crore for a 10-week internship. “The internship was just the beginning. They assured us that based on his performance, the annual package could go up to Rs. 5 crore,” said Ramesh. Ten years ago, the family moved to the US, where they settled and supported Saket’s education, guiding him toward opportunities that would maximize his potential.

Friends and teachers of Sai Saket in Guntakal expressed immense pride in his achievement, noting that his dedication and hard work have truly paid off. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the growing global demand for Indian tech talent and serves as an inspiration for students across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Saket’s story is not just about a lucrative salary; it’s a testament to perseverance, ambition, and the support of a family that believed in nurturing talent to its fullest.