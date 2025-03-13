Female SI abused & beat up by youngsters in Vizianagaram

In an alarming incident in Vizianagaram’s Gudivada village, a group of youngsters assaulted a female SI (Sub-Inspector) and prevented her from discharging her duties.

According to a complaint lodged with the CI, Vallampudi SI B Devi said a dance programme was organized in the village as part of Sri Venugopal Swamy Tirtha Mahotsavam. Gudivada Mohan and his friends, who were in an inebriated condition, were found eve-teasing girls who participated in the dance programme. When the SI intervened, the youngsters abused her, beat her up and dragged her by her hair.

Recollecting the horror, she complained that she rushed into a house for shelter. In a fit of rage, they continued to look for her and created a ruckus in the village. Devi said the youngsters even snatched her phone while she was trying to record the incident.

On receiving information regarding the incident, Rural SI Appalanaidu, SIs of L Kota and Kothavalasa rushed to the spot, along with 30 police personnel.

SI Devi was shifted to a hospital to get treated for her injuries.

The accused have been identified as Gudivada Mohan, GUdivada Santhosh Kumar, Vishnu Durga, Harsha, Erri Babu and Gowri Naidu.

SI Devi demanded strict action against the youngsters.