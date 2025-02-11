Andhra Pradesh sets ambitious targets under swarnandhra vision

Amaravati, Feb 11 (IANS) The government of Andhra Pradesh has unveiled 'Swarnandhra@2047', an ambitious roadmap for economic transformation, aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative of the Union government.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set the vision for 'Swarnandhra', aiming to build a $2.4 trillion economy with a per capita income of $42,000 by maintaining an annual GSDP growth rate of over 15 per cent. This initiative seeks to position Andhra Pradesh as a key economic driver in the country, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

In the years following the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded similar per capita income growth from 2014-15 to 2018-19, with Andhra Pradesh at 13.21 per cent and Telangana at 13.37 per cent, both surpassing the national average of 9.75 per cent, officials said.

However, from 2019-20 to 2023-24, the economic gap between the two states widened significantly. While Telangana managed to maintain a relatively stable growth trajectory, Andhra Pradesh's growth rate declined. Telangana’s per capita income dropped slightly from 13.21 per cent to 11.45 per cent, reaching Rs 3,56,564, whereas Andhra Pradesh's growth rate fell more sharply from 13.21 per cent to 9.18 per cent, reducing per capita income to Rs 2,37,951.

This has resulted in a growing disparity of Rs. 1,18,613 between the two states. Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP growth rate, which was 13.07 per cent in 2014-15, fell to 8.60 per cent in 2023-24. However, projections for 2024-25 indicate a recovery to 12.90 per cent, signalling a positive shift in the state’s economic outlook.

To bridge this gap and accelerate growth, the government has launched Swarnandhra @2047, with a strategic focus on doubling the GSDP growth rate from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent annually, which is expected to result in a 4.4x increase in GSDP and per capita income.

The Chief Minister emphasised that economic expansion must be prioritized without imposing additional financial burdens on citizens, ensuring that the benefits of growth are widely shared. As part of this vision, the government will establish Vision Monitoring Units at the state, district, and constituency levels to oversee progress and ensure accountability. A dedicated online portal will also be developed to track economic indicators and monitor growth targets in real time.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the state has set a GSDP growth target of over 16 per cent, with major sectors playing a crucial role in driving this expansion. The agriculture and allied sectors are projected to grow from Rs 5,19,485 crore to Rs 6,02,728 crore, reflecting a 16.02 per cent growth rate. The industrial sector is expected to expand from Rs 3,41,331 crore to Rs 3,99,358 crore, achieving a 17 per cent growth rate.

Meanwhile, the services sector is set to rise from Rs 6,11,390 crore to Rs 7,10,714 crore, registering a 16.25 per cent increase.

The government has identified several key growth drivers that will play a pivotal role in achieving these ambitious targets. These include modernizing agriculture and promoting commercialization, expanding industrial infrastructure, boosting productivity in the services sector, and investing in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and knowledge-based industries. Additionally, governance and financial reforms are being prioritised to create a more investor-friendly business environment and attract new investments into the state.

To ensure the effective implementation of this vision, the government is introducing a five-year strategic planning framework at the district and constituency levels. Officials will receive specialised training to facilitate the execution of development initiatives.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu has underscored the importance of industrial and IT sector development for the overall progress of the state.

He said that Industrial development will propel the state forward on the path of progress.

"All sectors must grow together. The industrial sector's growth rate must increase from 6.57 per cent to 16 per cent, the environment sector to 18 per cent, and the construction sector to 10 per cent," he stressed.

He added the previous government's tenure, industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh had completely stagnated. Since the coalition government took charge, efforts have been made to achieve better results through Speed of Doing Business reforms.

"That is why significant incentives are being provided for industrial development. The establishment of industries will lead to employment opportunities and economic growth for the state. Through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, and Tirupati are being developed into major industrial hubs," he said at the meeting of ministers and secretaries.

With the guidance of experienced professionals, industrial development in the state is being enhanced. Everyone must embrace new ideas and foster an innovation-driven culture. Andhra Pradesh must evolve into an 'Andhra Valley,' similar to Silicon Valley, the CM said.

Calling for every election promise to be fulfilled he said that efforts are being made to uplift the economically weaker sections. Andhra Pradesh is poised to become the best logistics hub, with a Logistics Corporation being set up to develop ports and airports, CM Naidu said.

