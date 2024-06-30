Andhra Pradesh: International experts visit Polavaram to study 'damages'

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) A team of international experts on water resources on Sunday began a visit to the Polavaram project site in Andhra Pradesh for a study on how to salvage "damaged" portions of the mega irrigation project across the Godavari River.

The experts from the US and Canada went around the project site and discussed with the officials concerned.

The four experts, two each from the US and Canada, had reached Rajahmundry on Saturday night after a meeting with officials of the Central Water Resources Department in New Delhi.

On Sunday, they reached Polavaram and after having a meeting with the officials, they inspected the project site, including the diaphragm wall, the two cofferdams and the guide bund.

These experts in water resources are expected to stay at the project site till July 3 to have a detailed study of the project design.

After completing their visit to Polavaram, these experts will again be holding review meetings with the officials of the Central Water Resources Department and the representatives of the construction companies.

The state government has taken the assistance of these foreign experts in water resources as the prevailing situation is such that the "actual loss" to the project caused in the past five years due to the "faulty" decisions of the previous government could not be assessed, according to an official statement.

While releasing a white paper on Polavaram on June 28, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that his government would rope in international experts to assess the project's current status.

He said the government would also take the help of experts from IITs, the Central Water Commission and the Central government to overcome the challenges.

The Chief Minister alleged that his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the state by destructing Polavaram.

He alleged that funds given by the Centre for the construction of the project were also diverted.

Naidu claimed that while 72 per cent of the works were completed during the earlier TDP regime, the YSRCP government did only 3.84 per cent of the work.

CM Naidu outlined the potential benefits of Polavaram, including irrigation of 7.2 lakh acres and stabilisation of 23.50 lakh acres, along with an abundant water supply for industries.

He attributed significant damages at the Polavaram project site, including to the diaphragm wall and cofferdams, to what he described as Jagan Mohan Reddy's negligent governance approach.

CM Naidu highlighted that during the TDP regime in 2018, the diaphragm wall was completed for Rs 436 crore. However, officials indicated that an additional Rs 447 crore would be required to rectify damages incurred under the subsequent government. Moreover, the construction of a new diaphragm wall was estimated to cost Rs 990 crore and could potentially span three to four seasons for completion.

