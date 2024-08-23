Andhra gram panchayats approve works worth Rs 4,500cr in a single day

Amaravati, Aug 23 (IANS) More than 13,000 gram panchayats across Andhra Pradesh on Friday sanctioned 87 types of works with an outlay of nearly Rs 4,500 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Gram sabhas, held in all 13,326 gram panchayats across the state, passed resolutions approving various works.

Officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department finalised the works under the aegis of the sarpanches and with the direct involvement of people.

Officials claimed that sanctioning works worth Rs.4,500 crore in one day is a world record.

They said 87 types of works under MGNREGS will create nine crore person-days that would benefit 54 lakh families.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who holds the portfolio of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, launched the programme at Mysooravaripalli village in Railway Kuduru mandal of Annamayya district.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu later participated in the gram sabha at Vanapalli in Kothapeta mandal of Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Addressing gram sabha titled 'Swarna Grama Panchayat' in Mysooravaripalli, Pawan Kalyan said the state's development and 'golden villages' are his goal.

The gram sabha passed a resolution for taking up 43 works at a cost of Rs 38.46 lakh.

The actor-politician said gram panchayats should hold four gram sabhas every year to discuss what should be done for the development of the villages.

He claimed that the state government has undertaken the programme by rising above politics.

He pointed out that 70 per cent of the panchayats are ruled by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) but the government was taking up works in all panchayats.

"We are working for the development of villages by rising above politics. We will make sure that every panchayat gets funds," he said.

Declaring that the government will strengthen the panchayat raj system, he said that if 13,326 gram panchayats become strong, the state can repay all the loans of the state.

"We will not run away from our responsibility. We will work tirelessly. There is no magic wand to create miracles but we have firm a determination in our hearts," he said.

The Jana Sena party leader also reiterated that the state needs the experience of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Asserting that the state is neck deep in loans, he said Chandrababu Naidu alone can put the state back on track. He mentioned that lakhs of beneficiaries are receiving pensions on the first of every month.

"I don't hesitate to walk with those who think for the good of the people. I want to learn from Chandrababu who has vast administrative experience," he said.

The actor-politician said he was ready to strive like a worker for people.

"I will stand by them in their difficulties. A position of power is not an honor for me. I will act with responsibility," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the previous government destroyed the panchayat raj system.

He claimed that the previous government undertook works worth Rs 41,000 crore under MGNREGS.

However, there is no account as works worth only Rs 15,000 crore are seen on the ground.

"It is not known what happened to the remaining funds and how they were spent. Since works were taken up at will without conducting gram sabhas, even sarpanches do not know about the works taken up in their villages," he said.

He said the present state government received Rs 991 crore for panchayats under 15th Finance Commission and the entire money was credited to the accounts of panchayats without any cuts or diversion.

The government is also considering proposal to install citizen information boards with details of the works including names of contractors.

This will people know the quality of the works and the details of the expenditure, he said.

Pawan Kalyan stated that every panchayat should have its land and assets. He mentioned that there are no playgrounds in villages and offered to mobilise funds for developing playgrounds if donors come forward for the same.

Pawan Kalyan said the government would solve the problem of migration from Rayalaseema by creating employment opportunities. He said Skill Development University will be established to stop migration.

