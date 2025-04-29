Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan terms ‘gayab’ post a threat to PM

Amaravati, April 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday called for filing a case over the Congress party's 'Gayab(Missing)' post, and said it was a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is a terrorist, jihadi slogan. 'Sar tun se juda'. You want this slogan against the Prime Minister?” he asked while reacting to the post by the Congress party targeting the Prime Minister for "missing at the time of responsibility".

“If this is what they have done, it's a great humiliation, a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think we have to file a case on that,” he said while displaying the post on a mobile phone.

The media persons had sought the reaction of the actor-politician to the post, which has triggered a row.

The post from the Congress party’s official handle carries an image without a face. It has a bandhgala kurta, churidar pyjama and black footwear.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for the post, alleging it is "sar tan se juda" (decapitation) imagery. Its spokesman, Shehzad Poonawalla, accused Congress of speaking the language of Pakistanis and behaving like terrorists.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said it was a "dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister". He accused Rahul Gandhi of instigating violence towards the Prime Minister. "...Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians..."

Pawan Kalyan also reacted strongly to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s threat that blood would flow in the Indus River if India stops the flow of water.

The Deputy Chief Minister reminded Pakistani politicians that they had lost the past three wars.

"We have to send the visuals to them, around 90,000 soldiers, how they were treated, with a lot of respect. At the same time, if they try to overboard, every Indian will come to Pakistan. If need arises, if they spill blood there, we will spill our blood for the nation. Any sensible leader, any leader with great responsibility, should not speak like that. I think he should be reminded of his country’s past," said Pawan Kalyan.

