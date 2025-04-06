Andhra CM congratulates people for second second-highest growth rate

Amaravati, April 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated the people of the state over registering the second-highest growth rate in the country during 2024-25.

The Chief Minister took to ‘X’ to claim that Andhra Pradesh is rising.

“As per the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Government of India, our state has registered the 2nd highest growth rate in the country for 2024–25, with 8.21 per cent growth. In less than a year of forming the government, our policies have moved Andhra Pradesh from a state of distress to a state of growth and renewed confidence,” he posted.

“This progress has been driven by a broad-based revival across agriculture, manufacturing, and services, alongside significant investments in IT, electronics, automobiles, and renewable energy. I congratulate my people of Andhra Pradesh for this collective achievement. Let us continue to build a brighter future together,” he added.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Andhra Pradesh clocked an impressive 8.21 per cent growth rate, second to Tamil Nadu, which leads with 9.69 per cent. This growth is particularly evident in the manufacturing, services, and agriculture sectors.

The state government claims to be fostering a business-friendly environment through streamlined procedures, transparent regulations, and investor-centric policies.

The state has also been recognised as a top performer in implementing the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).

The government said that the Chandrababu Naidu-led government is working towards the mission to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in India. Since taking oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time in June 2024, he has been making bold decisions and effectively addressing key issues, helping the state recover from the setbacks caused by the previous government.

The government noted that the reforms implemented by the coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership are claimed to be yielding positive outcomes. In an effort to attract more industries, the state government has launched three new industrial policies aimed at boosting investment, creating employment opportunities, and driving sustainable development.

The government said that the Rs 8 lakh crore in investments and the creation of five lakh job opportunities in the last 10 months stand as solid proof of the ongoing development in the state.

According to the government, the state is well on track to sustain its growth momentum and emerge as a leading engine of economic progress for the nation.

