Amritpal shifted to Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

Dibrugarh, April 23 (IANS) Amid tight security, Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh was shifted to the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam on Sunday following his arrest in Punjab earlier in the day.

He was flown from Punjab's Bathinda air base to Dibrugarh's Mohanbari airport under tight security.

A team of Punjab Police and National Security Agency (NSA) officials arrived in Dibrugarh with the Waris Punjab De chief. A huge team of Assam Police personnel was present at the Mohanbari airport.

The Assam Police have however, refused to issue any official statement on Amritpal's arrival in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the security cover outside the central jail was beefed up.

Already, a multi-tier security arrangement was in place, but more security personnel were deployed on Sunday.

The general public were not allowed to go near the jail.

Nine other aides of Amritpal Singh, including his close aide Papalpreet and uncle Harjit Singh, have been lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail since last month.

The 30-year-old Waris Punjab De chief who had been on the run since March 18, was arrested on Sunday morning from Rode in Moga district -- the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed in the Indian Army's Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Amritpal shot to prominence in February after an armed mob led by him clashed with police and laid siege to a police station near Amritsar, demanding the release of one of their colleagues who had been taken into custody in an alleged kidnapping case.

Six policemen were injured in the bloody clash.

