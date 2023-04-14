Ambedkar, Lord Buddha statues a sell-out in Lucknow

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) For the first time, on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, makeshift stalls selling figurines of Ambedkar and Lord Buddha have come up in Lucknow.

Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism and had asked the marginalised sections of society to follow suit.

This is an indication of the growing popularity of the Dalit icon and Lord Buddha and also his increasing acceptance, cutting across political lines.

Dalits are buying these figurines and placing them in their homes to teach their children about Ambedkar and his philosophy.

"For me, Ambedkar is God. I have bought a small statue and will place it in my temple so that my children can learn to revere him as a deity," said Hiramoti Gautam, a painter by profession.

Vendors, who have set up shops selling Ambedkar and Buddha statues, said that this was the first time that they had come here to sell the figurines.

"Such stalls are set up during Janmashtami where statues of Lord Krishna are sold, then at Ganpati festivals and during Diwali. This is the first time that we have come here with Ambedkar and Buddha statues and the response has been overwhelming," said Harish, who belongs to Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.