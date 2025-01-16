All CWC members will participate in Mhow’s programme on Jan 27: Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, Jan 16 (IANS) All the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), formers and sitting Chief Ministers along with senior leaders of the grand old party will participate in 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan' campaign which will be launched from Madhya Pradesh's Mhow on January 27.

The campaign would be launched by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi from the birthplace of B. R. Ambedkar in Mhow, around 25 km from Indore.

Notably, Mhow was officially renamed after Ambedkar (Nagar) in 2003 due to the birthplace of the architect of the Constitution, however, unofficially it is popular with its old name.

"Along with Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, all CWC members, former and sitting CMs (of Congress) and all senior leaders from across the country will visit Mhow to participate in Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan yatra," Madhya Pradesh Congress unit chief Jitu Patwari told media persons on Thursday.

The preparation for the mega political event is in full swing. The party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari besides chairing meetings with the party's office bearers and workers, has been visiting Malwa-Nimar regions to encourage the local party workers to create momentum.

Patwari said that he along with all senior Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh are making their all efforts to make the programme successful.

The party leaders are chairing meetings with grassroots-level workers, especially in the Malwa-Nimar regions. The meetings of the Corking Working Committee (CWC) members were already organised for three-day at the party headquarters in Bhopal two weeks ago, and now, the meetings to work out the finer details at the district and block level will continue until Jan 21, a senior party leader told IANS.

"We have 10 days for the programme and all senior leaders are visiting in different Assembly seats and making appeal to the people to reach Mhow on January 27. It is not a political event, but the movement to protect Samvidhan, therefore, people's participation is a must," Patwari said during a visit to Ujjain on Thursday.

Congress is organising the first such political event in Madhya Pradesh after the party witnessed a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections in November 2023, which prompted Congress' central leadership to replace veteran leader Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as new state unit chief.

Congress also lost all 29 Lok Sabha swats to BJP in 2024. It is also the Congres's first big event in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Jitu Patwari, who belongs to Indore.

