Akhara Parishad expels 13 Mahamandaleshwars, serves notices to 112 saints

Prayagraj (UP), July 16 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has expelled 13 Mahamandaleshwars (religious heads) and saints who are involved in minting money and other activities instead of religious work.

At the same time, notices have been served to 112 saints. If they do not give the proper explanation, they will also be expelled.

The expelled Mahamandaleshwars and saints did not pass the internal investigation of the ABAP, and have been banned for the Maha Kumbh.

Those 112 saints have to respond by September 30. Action will be taken if a satisfactory answer is not received. Such saints will also be barred from entering the Kumbh Mela

This investigation was started in the month of April and is still going on. So far Juna Akhara has given notice to 54 saints, Shri Niranjani Akhara to 24 saints, and Nirmohi Ani Akhara to 34 saints.

This includes 13 Mahamandaleshwars, 24 Mandaleshwars and Mahants.

Nirmohi Ani Akhara’s president and Akhara Parishad (Mahanirvani group)'s General Secretary Srimahant Rajendra Das has expelled half a dozen saints from the Akhara.

This includes Nashik's Mahamandaleshwar Jayendranand Das, Chennai's Mahamandaleshwar Harendranand, Ahmedabad's Mahant Ram Das, Udaipur's Mahant Avdhutanand, and Kolkata's Mahant Vijayeshwar Das.

Apart from these, eight saints from Nashik, seven from Ujjain, six from Haridwar, ten from Dwarka and one from Ranchi have been served notices and are asked for their response.

On the other hand, Sri Niranjani Akhara has expelled Mahamandaleshwar Mandakini Puri and filed a police report against him. Apart from these, seven saints have been expelled.

The ABAP and Sri Niranjani Akhara’s President Srimahant Ravindra Puri said: “In the internal investigation by six saints, many Mahamandaleshwars and saints did not pass the test. Niranjani Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Mandakini Puri has been expelled and police action has been taken. Whoever is wrong, action will be taken against him further. Those expelled from the Akhara will not be allowed to enter Maha Kumbh-2025.”

International spokesperson of Juna Akhara, Srimahant Narayan Giri said: “Investigation in the working of saints is going on. The situation of some is suspicious, they have been asked to respond by giving notice. If proper answer is not received, they will be expelled."

Every Akhara is run by officials like the president, vice president, secretary, deputy secretary, minister, deputy minister, kotwal, thanapati etc. Officers who have worked dedicatedly for 15-20 years are given positions in the Akhara. They are appointed through elections. At the same time, five senior and learned members are given the title of Panch Parmeshwar. They run the ashram, monastery temple, gurukul of the Akhara.

The officials and Panchs of the Akharas keep an eye on all the saints. The saints against whom complaints are received and whose activities are suspicious, the secretary, minister, joint minister level official of the concerned Akhara is sent there. They stay for 15 to 20 days at the place where the case is and collect all the information.

This report is placed before the Panch Parmeshwar of the Akhara. After discussing all the aspects, action is taken to expel or give notice.

