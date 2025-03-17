Akali Dal appeals to estranged leaders to rejoin party

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday gave a clarion call for unity and invited all leaders who had become estranged from the party to rejoin it by following the ‘sandesh’ (message) of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

This appeal was made by SAD Working President Balwinder Singh Bhundar, who, addressing the media here after a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Board, said: "I appeal to all the leaders, including members of the five-member Committee, to obey the directive of Akal Takht and strive for unity in the 'panth' by removing all differences to strengthen ‘panthic’ forces and defeat agencies who are trying their level best to damage the SAD."

Referring to the Jathedar’s speech on the occasion of Hola Mohalla, he said: "It is true that there are many references in the Sikh history that the ‘qaum’ has always prospered as a community when united. We should learn from the past".

Bhundar said he had earlier also appealed to the estranged leaders to join the membership drive of the party.

"I have, in the past, offered them that they take the membership slips of the party and become part of the membership drive. I reiterate this offer today and appeal to them to take membership copies and get them filled in order to get delegates of their choice elected as part of the organisational elections."

He said the party would attend an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 22 to discuss the delimitation exercise.

"We feel this exercise will create an imbalance in the country with states who followed the state family planning programmes being put at a disadvantage. The exercise is also against the concept of federalism with some states like Uttar Pradesh likely to witness an increase of Lok Sabha seats to 150 while there would be a marginal increase in seats of states like Punjab and Haryana."

He also disclosed that the Akali delegation would also give its inputs on the new education policy which would adversely affect regional languages.

Bhundar also said the Parliamentary Board and observers also reviewed the membership drive of the party and decided to extend the period for submission of membership slips to March 25.

