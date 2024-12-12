AIMPLB welcomes SC’s curbs on fresh suits against mosques

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Places of Worship Act, 1991 that imposed restrictions on registering new suits, delivering effective or final judgments, or ordering surveys in ongoing cases concerning mosques and shrines.

AIMPLB Spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas welcomed the apex court’s interim order, emphasising that local courts were undermining the spirit of the Places of Worship Act by entertaining petitions and issuing orders concerning mosques, said a statement.

“The manner in which local courts declared appeals admissible and issued orders on mosques and dargahs had made this act ineffective. The Supreme Court has now stopped any effective or final decisions and prohibited survey orders until the next hearing. It also clarified that no new petitions should be registered until the next ruling of the apex court,” he said.

He said the court reiterated that civil courts cannot pass judgments parallel to those of the apex court, invoking the necessity of a stay in such situations. It noted that a five-judge bench order on this matter already exists.

The act was challenged in 2020, and the Supreme Court sought a response from the central government. The court has again directed the government to submit its reply, which will be made publicly available on its website.

Apart from AIMPLB, several other parties are involved in the case as intervenors. The Board expressed hope that this interim order would deter malicious activities targeting mosques and shrines across the country.

It urged the Supreme Court to adopt a clear and positive stance on the Places of Worship Act at the earliest to ensure the rule of law and curb attempts at spreading unrest and instability.

