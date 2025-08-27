AIADMK slams Coimbatore Master Plan, warns of large-scale irregularities

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has come down heavily on the DMK government’s Coimbatore Master Plan 2041, alleging that the scheme was riddled with flaws and could pave the way for massive irregularities involving ruling party families and their close associates.

In a strongly worded statement, Palaniswami said the plan has triggered “shock and apprehension” among the people of Coimbatore.

The master plan, prepared by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, spans 1,531 sq km, covering the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, four municipalities, 21 town panchayats and 66 revenue villages.

It sets out a framework to earmark land for agriculture, housing, industries and other developmental activities. However, the AIADMK leader alleged that the government had rushed the exercise without transparency.

He pointed out that even a mandatory public hearing was abruptly halted midway, yet the plan was moved forward and published despite “serious shortcomings” and a lack of clarity.

“The way this has been structured raises fears that the plan has been deliberately designed to facilitate scientific corruption on a large scale,” Palaniswami charged.

He claimed that companies with close links to the ruling establishment would benefit disproportionately, manipulating thousands of acres of land by exploiting loopholes in the zoning and usage guidelines.

According to him, nearly 50,000 acres could be impacted by these changes, enabling irregularities worth thousands of crores of rupees. Such large-scale manipulation, he warned, would not only harm farmers and landowners but also derail the genuine developmental needs of Coimbatore and its surrounding areas.

Palaniswami said it was unacceptable for the government to proceed with such a critical plan without factoring in public opinion or safeguarding the interests of ordinary citizens.

He demanded that the authorities immediately review and redefine the Coimbatore Master Plan, taking into account the concerns of stakeholders and ensuring that the scheme does not become a vehicle for profiteering by vested interests.

The AIADMK, he added, would continue to oppose the plan in its current form and stand with the people of Coimbatore to prevent large-scale irregularities.

