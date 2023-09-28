After Bollywood-style chase, Nanded cops shoot and nab fugitive criminal

Nanded, Sep 28 (IANS) The sleepy pilgrim town of Nanded in Maharashtra witnessed some thrills when a notorious absconder criminal was shot and caught by the police after a Bollywood-style case, officials said here on Thursday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near the crowded Canal Road area, a bustling mall and also a school.

The Nanded Police got a tip-off that a fugitive history-sheeter, Avej alias Abu Shooter and some accomplices were likely to visit the mall.

A police team was rustled up and lay in wait for Avej and Deepak Bhokre who arrived there soon afterwards.

Sensing something amiss, the duo attempted to sneak out of there but were accosted by a cop and Avej whipped out a dagger and attacked him before running again.

Avej ran and entered the school premises where he attempted to hijack a scooter parked there, but the security guard tried to overpower him and the desperado again took off.

Seeing this, Crime Branch Sub-Inspector Pandurang Mane took a careful aim and shot Avej on his thigh and he fell.

As other cops rushed and the gunshot created chaos in the area, Bhokare took advantage and fled from there.

Despite the bullet injury, Avej made attempts to run off but was caught by the cops and they called for an ambulance. He was rushed to the SB Chavan Hospital in Vishnupuri for treatment, said a police spokesperson.

After the operation, Nanded Superintendent of Police Shrikrushna Kokate told the local media that Avej was wanted for several years and had at least five serious offences registered against him in different police stations in the district.

The offences include threats, extortion, attempts to murder, etc, and he was also arrested earlier under the MCOCA, but was enlarged on bail and was absconding for over two years.

Besides, at least one police official and a staffer were also injured in Avej’s dagger attack and they have been hospitalised, and their condition was described as ‘stable’ by Kokate.

The situation in the district, renowned for the Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurudwara -- one of the Five Sikh Takhats, and a major pilgrimage centre -- is now normal after the incident.

