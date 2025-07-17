Advising Cong on PM candidate shows State BJP President Vijayendra's arrogance: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Criticising Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra that if the Congress is really concerned about oppressed classes they should declare party President Mallikarjun Kharge as the country's prime ministerial candidate, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that advising his party on prime ministerial candidate shows Vijayendra's arrogance.

In his press statement, CM Siddaramaiah noted, "Mr. B.Y. Vijayendra, the State BJP President, who cannot even secure the stability of the very chair he occupies, has the audacity to advise the Congress on who should be our Prime Ministerial candidate. This is not just a display of his ignorance and self-deception, but also an exhibition of his arrogant entitlement."

"If Mr. Vijayendra has even a habit of reading, let him acquaint himself with the history of how the BJP has treated the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities of this country. Let him reflect on the shameful episode of Bangaru Laxman, a Dalit leader whom the BJP elevated as the party's President only to disgrace him with corruption allegations and send him to jail, a humiliation that eventually led to his death. Who was responsible for that?" the Chief Minister asked.

"The BJP never fails to flaunt the name of President Droupadi Murmu. But why has the same BJP never projected her as the Prime Minister of this country? The party brags about making A.P.J. Abdul Kalam the President, yet can Mr. Vijayendra answer why the BJP, in the current Lok Sabha, does not have a single Muslim MP? Why was not even a single Muslim leader given a ticket in the last parliamentary election?" he asked.

"If evidence is needed on how BJP systematically undermines backward class leaders, look no further than Karnataka. S. Bangarappa, a prominent backward class leader, was politically finished by your father B.S. Yediyurappa. And now, Mr. Vijayendra, you are attempting to end the political career of his son, Kumar Bangarappa. Both father and son have made this their family mission," Siddaramaiah said, while criticising the Congress-led state government.

"Let me tell you, be it Bangarappa or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their safety in BJP exists only as long as they remain subservient to the casteist Hindutva agenda. Mr. Modi must be aware of this uncomfortable truth himself," he added.

"Mr. Vijayendra, if you are truly concerned about the dignity of Dalits and backward classes, why don't you relinquish your position as State BJP President and offer it to a Dalit leader? In case you are struggling to find a name, let me suggest one name, which is, Govind Karjol," the Chief Minister said.

"Though he now parrots your party's tunes, having worked with him, I can vouch that he is fundamentally a decent man. If you or your party have the courage and conviction, declare Karjol as BJP's State President and your Chief Ministerial face for Karnataka," he demanded.

"But I know you won't. BJP's sole purpose is to use Dalit leaders to defame those in other parties while ensuring they never rise to positions of real power or respect within the BJP itself," he charged.

"And why didn't you or your father carry the basket of 'Chaddis' that was mockingly placed on Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's head by caste bigots? Do you have an answer for that, Mr. Vijayendra?" CM Siddaramaiah asked.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is not just the AICC President but a respected statesman of this country. His rise is not through playing a 'Dalit card' but through decades of dedication, integrity, and commitment to public service. His journey never needed any political patronage. And let me be very clear, in Congress, it is our party that decides who our Prime Ministerial candidate will be, not the BJP," he said.

"Instead of wasting your time talking about Congress, Mr. Vijayendra, reflect on your own party. The RSS Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, has already signalled the political retirement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is now 75. This is the BJP's golden chance to make a Dalit the next Prime Minister," he noted.

"Let that initiative start with you. Rather than giving lectures to others, why don't you propose a Dalit leader as BJP's Prime Ministerial face? Whether it is Govind Karjol or Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, if you propose their names, I will be the first to congratulate you," he said.

"But I have no illusions. The BJP's treatment of Dalits and backward classes has always been tokenistic. Your history speaks for itself and so does your hypocrisy," he added.

