Adoption of parks made easy in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, June 30 (IANS) Adoption of parks by private parties and entities in Uttar Pradesh will now be easier.

The Urban Development Department has come out with new park adoption guidelines which would make it easy to look after the parks in the neighbourhoods.

Under the new norms, a private company, society, trust, undertaking and registered association of residents or traders would get an opportunity to maintain the park.

A legal contract detailing the maintenance agreement would be signed between the urban local body and the interested party.

To be given for three years, the entity taking the park would have the option to take up the complete or partial area of the park or provide funds for basic facilities and amenities such as water dispensers, furniture, dustbins, sculptures, and canopies, among other items.

A board would be displayed at the entrance gates of the park on which the name of the agency which adopts the park for maintenance would be mentioned prominently.

The agency maintaining the park would have an option to organise flower exhibitions or other commercial activities such as educational camps, and yoga or meditation classes for 20 days a year.

However, the approval of the local urban body would be needed over the fees for such activity in advance.

Displaying advertising and signboards would be allowed as per rules stipulated by the municipal body concerned.

Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Amrit Abhijat, said no sub-letting would be allowed to a third party.

"In big cities governed by municipal corporations, we have already got some offers from corporate offices and industry owners for adoption of parks," Abhijat added.

