Administrative overhaul: Assam Guv recommends creation of 79 sub-districts

Guwahati, September 13 (IANS) As the Assam government is mulling an administrative overhaul, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has approved the creation of 79 sub-districts across the state replacing the existing sub-divisions.

A senior government official said on Wednesday that the sub-districts have been established for administrative convenience and to maximise synergy, productivity, and efficiency at the local level.

The physical boundaries of the subdistricts will coincide with the boundaries of the legislative constituencies, he added.

The sub-districts' headquarters will be in the prime locations of the district for easy access to the people.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "We are aiming at the de-centralisation of administration from the state headquarters. The District Commissioners of each district are to be equipped with the powers bestowed on the Chief Secretary-level officers. Moreover, the guardian ministers of the districts will act as the Chief Ministers in each district."

Sarma also mentioned that it is the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decentralise the powers from the centre to the state and district levels.

"The Prime Minister is strengthening the state machinery, and we are further shifting it to the district level. As of now, we are transferring maximum power to the district level, and then it will go to the block level. It will help the poor people living in rural areas, as they will never have to visit the state headquarters for any sort of work," he added.

