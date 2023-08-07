Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Speaker, seeks expunging of BJP MP's remarks

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday sought an inquiry against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his "libellous and defamatory" remarks against Rahul Gandhi and the party.

In a letter to the Speaker Om Birla, Chowdhury said that Dubey not only spoke out of turn when papers were being laid in the Lower House, but also made "libellous and defamatory" remarks against Gandhi and the party.

He sought expunging of the BJP MP's remarks and also an inquiry against him.

At 12 p.m., when the Lok Sabha reconvened and Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of papers, Dubey, whose mike was switched on, started levelling certain allegations on a news organisation, citing a newspaper article.

He also made allegations on Congress' links with China, which led to protests and sloganeering by both the treasury benches and opposition members, leading to the adjournment of the House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.