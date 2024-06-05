Adani Defence and Aerospace celebrates World Environment Day by planting saplings

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Employees at the Adani Defence and Aerospace on Wednesday planted several tree saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5 to raise awareness about climate change and also take action on pressing environmental issues.

The theme this year is 'Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience'.

The employees sporting a green T-shirt, engaged in planting several tree saplings at the Adani Defence Ammunition Complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is owned by Adani Defence and is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes.

The company aims for a digital transformation and to empower the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art technology to effectively counter emerging threats in air, land and sea.

Adani Defence and Aerospace is India's first private sector military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), manufacturer exporting to global markets.

It is also the first to establish a private small arms manufacturing facility as well as the country’s first private sector ammunition player.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two groundbreaking facilities at the company for manufacturing ammunition and missiles.

CM Adityanath cited this facility as a testament to the state's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem," said CM Adityanath.

The facility uses artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability.

