Accel Atoms 4.0 applications now open, targets $500 bn ‘Bharat’ consumer market, AI-focused pre-seed startups

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Accel Atoms 4.0, the fourth cohort of the pre-seed scaling programme by Accel, is now open for applications till November 17, the global VC firm announced on Monday.

The current edition of the sector-themed programme focuses on two categories of pre-seed startups -- those building for ‘Bharat’, and those building in or with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Accel defines ‘Bharat’ as the middle-income households spread across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India which presently is estimated to offer a $500 billion consumer market. Interestingly, the top 20 per cent of the rural population has a higher MPCE (monthly per capita expenditure) than 50 per cent of the urban population. Accel believes multiple Indian unicorns will emerge from this Bharat opportunity.

Through the 3-month hybrid programme, pre-seed stage startups selected for Accel Atoms 4.0 will gain mentorship from top industry experts in AI and Bharat, and over $5 million in perks from leaders such as AWS, Google, Stripe, and more, to cover initial infrastructure needs. Startups which make exceptional progress during the program will be eligible for investment up to $1 million.

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, will lead the Bharat cohort. Since joining the firm in 2010, Anand has focused on investments in Bharat, consumer technology, online marketplaces, AI, fintech, and healthtech. He has led investments in ApnaMart, BlackBuck, Bounce, Emeritus, MyGlamm, Niyo, OrangeHealth, Rupeek, SenseHQ, Simplismart, Spinny, Swiggy, Vedantu, Zolve, and other early-stage companies.

The AI cohort will be led by Prayank Swaroop. Prayank is also a Partner at Accel, and has been with the firm since 2011, focusing on sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, marketplaces, and SaaS. He has led investments in Aavenir, Bizongo, DhiWise, Dr. Droid, Securden, and Zetwerk, and other early-stage companies.

Founders in Accel Atoms 4.0 will also have access to Accel’s global community of over 300 founders, mentors, and potential customers in addition to collaborations with organisations like xto10x to offer deeper mentorship, expert insights, and support.

One can reach https://atoms.accel.com to apply and learn more about this programme, said the VC firm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.