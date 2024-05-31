Abhay Chandwasiya elated on receiving letter from PM Modi, expresses gratitude

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Friday marked a festive and joyous moment for Abhay Chandwasiya, afflicted with a life-threatening ailment for 20 years, as he received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating his jest for life and also for a series of verses and artistic creations.

Abhay Chandwasiya, a resident of UP's Barabanki district has been suffering from Motor Neuron disorder for the past 20 years and shot to fame after writing a poem on PM Modi.

PM Modi, in a letter to Abhay Chandwasiya, extended best wishes for good health and lauded his grit, and determination while stating that his inspirational work was encouraging and motivating many others, including himself.

“Because of parivaarjan like you and your touching gestures, I am moved to work with renewed vigour,” PM Modi wrote.

Despite being bedridden for many years, Abhay encapsulated the life and works of the Prime Minister in his poem and also recited in his own words. This was also acknowledged by the Prime Minister, as he wrote a letter to thank him and salute his spirits.

Today, Abhay Chandwasiya is elated and ecstatic on receiving a letter from PM Modi and spoke his heart out on receiving words of admiration from the Prime Minister.

“This is my good fate that I have received a letter from the Prime Minister. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. I feel that the way a human’s heartfelt voice reaches the Almighty, the voice of a common man like me reached the Prime Minister. I am very thankful to him for such a gesture. His letter has reinvigorated me with fresh energy and filled me with a renewed hope for my recovery,” he said.

He also invoked a ‘Kabir ka doha’ to express gratitude to PM Modi and said that such empathy and support from the Prime Minister goes a long way in filling the common man with a sense of pride.

Notably, Abhay Chandwasiya has been suffering from Motor Neuron disorder for the past 20 years and 95 per cent of his body remains ‘non-functional’. He has been bedridden for many years. His movements remain highly restricted as he can neither move on his own nor feed himself, for the past 4 years.

