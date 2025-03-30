UP: Aazad Party threatens stir over 'denial of permission' to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) National President of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Chandra Shekhar on Sunday threatened to launch an agitation across Uttar Pradesh if the government refuses to grant permission to freely celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, falling on April 14.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Member of Parliament from Nagina constituency said any attempt to create hurdles in celebrating the Dalit icon’s birth anniversary shall be viewed as a “conspiracy against the Bahujan Samaj and the ideology of social justice”.

In a post on social media platform X, Chandra Shekhar said, “Wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Minister @myogiadityanath regarding news that permission is being denied for celebrating the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and expect that this matter is taken seriously and concrete action is taken immediately.”

In his letter, Chandra Shekhar wrote, “The administration is not giving permission in many districts of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Bharat Ratna… This is not only an attack on Ambedkar's followers, but also a direct attack on the Constitution and democratic values.”

Targeting the alleged high-handedness of the administration, the MP wrote, “These incidents not only reflect the arbitrariness of the administration but also prove that some elements in the government and administration are no longer accountable to the Constitution. The attempt to stop Baba Saheb's birth anniversary is not only an insult to the Bahujan Samaj but a blatant violation of the Constitution and democratic rights.”

Seeking strict action against officials, the Chandra Shekhar said the government should issue clear orders in all districts that no hindrance should be created in the events related to Ambedkar Jayanti.

“Action should be taken against officials who adopt a discriminatory attitude, so that the rights of any social group are not violated in future,” wrote the founder of Bhim Army.

