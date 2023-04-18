AAP releases fourth list of candidates for K'taka polls

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, taking the total number of nominees announced so far to 168.

Sharing the details, AAP's media and communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa said that the candidates include 16 farmers, 13 women, 18 lawyers, 10 doctors, 10 engineers, 10 doctorate candidates, 41 masters degree holders, and 82 graduates.

AAP is hoping to spring a surprise in the upcoming Assembly elections and make an entry into the Karnataka legislature.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking up campaign for AAP from Tuesday. He will stay in the state for two days and take out road shows in north Karnataka.

He will also taking part in a farmers' rally on April 19.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha is also coming down to Bengaluru on Wednesday where he will take part in three road shows.

