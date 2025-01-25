AAP-da ke Gunday: Delhi BJP unveils new poster, accuses AAP leaders of criminal activities

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Delhi BJP launched a new campaign poster on Saturday targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its leaders of being involved in criminal activities. The poster, titled "AAP-da ke Gunday," is designed to resemble a film poster and depicts prominent AAP leaders alongside serious allegations.

The BJP's message in the poster accuses the AAP of being a "gang of goons and criminals," with the tagline "Directed by Saurabh Bharadwaj and produced by Atishi Marlena."

The post accompanying the poster on the official BJP Delhi handle on X reads, "On February 5, the people of Delhi will teach the AAP gang, filled with goons and criminals, a lesson!"

The poster showcases various AAP leaders, accusing them of being involved in several criminal activities and public controversies.

The poster highlights figures such as Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the 2020 Delhi riots; Amanatullah Khan, who is allegedly linked to the riots; and Arvind Kejriwal, who is claimed to have instigated violence against a woman MP.

Other figures mentioned include Sanjay Singh, who is accused of rowdy behaviour in Parliament, and Somnath Bharti, who allegedly engaged in domestic violence.

The poster also names Naresh Balyan, accused of extortion, and Mohinder Goel, who is allegedly linked to threats against a police officer. Additionally, Rituraj Jha and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi are both accused of violence, with Jha allegedly assaulting a bus marshal and Tripathi reportedly attacking the Purvanchali people.

The timing of the release of this poster, just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, adds to the intensity of the ongoing political battle in the national Capital.

While the BJP is using the poster to target the AAP's leadership, the party is positioning itself as an alternative, accusing the ruling party of corruption and criminal ties.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.