954 cops to be given Police Medals on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A total of 954 police personnel will be awarded Police Medals on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

"One CRPF personnel will be awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), whereas, 229 will be awarded for Police Medal for Gallantry, 82 for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and 642 will be awarded for Police Medal for Meritorious Service," a government official said.

The official said that, among the majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 personnel from northeast are being awarded for their gallant action.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

An official stated: "The President's Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Gallantry are awarded on the grounds of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.