8 tonnes of acid spills into nullah after tanker overturns in Thane

Thane, Sep 9 (IANS) A tanker carrying 8 tonnes of sulphuric acid skidded off the road and plunged into a nullah on the outskirts of Thane on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Mumbra bypass road, causing concern as the corrosive substance mixed with the nullah's water, releasing a strong odorous fume in the area.

The driver of the tanker, identified as Brijesh Sarol, sustained injuries in the accident and was promptly hospitalised. He did not suffer any burn injuries from the spilled acid though, the local authorities confirmed.

The nullah where the incident occurred flows on the outskirts of Thane city and eventually leads to the Mumbra creek. The mishap prompted response from the disaster management team, which arrived at the site to conduct a rescue operation lasting approximately two hours.

While the strong smell of the corrosive liquid permeated the vicinity, authorities assured that the affected area was not densely populated, thus minimising the potential harm to people.

As of now, there have been no reports of health-related complaints resulting from the incident, according to officials.

