72 pc people satisfied with performance of Revanth govt in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Majority of people in Telangana are satisfied with the performance of the Congress government in Telangana, reveals a survey.

According to the survey by Agni News Service titled ‘Pulse of people in Telangana’, 72 per cent of the respondents are ‘satisfied’ with the government while 21 per cent are ‘not satisfied’.

Remaining 7 per cent replied they ‘can’t say’.

A total of 55 per cent of the respondents rate the performance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as ‘excellent.’

Another seven per cent termed it as ‘very good’ while 10 per cent consider it as ‘good’.

Only eight per cent believe that it is ‘not good’.

Twenty per cent replied they ‘can’t say’.

According to R Suresh Kumar of Agni News Service, the survey was conducted between August 1 and August 10.

A total of 9,665 respondents across the state participated in the survey.

“The survey covered people both from urban and rural parts of Telangana. They included men and women from different social groups and categories like employees, business class, working class and students,” he said.

“The survey shows that the performance of the Congress government during the last eight months surpassed expectations. There were apprehensions in certain sections if Revanth Reddy would be able to deliver but as the survey shows people are satisfied over how he has performed,” said Suresh Kumar.

“Farmers are particularly very happy with the government’s functioning during the last eight months. The implementation of the poll promise to waive crop loans of up to Rs.2 lakh has made the farmers happy,” he said.

He mentioned that 73 per cent of the respondents in the survey were of the view that loan waiver to the tune of Rs.31,000 crore by the government will improve farmers’ lives.

Only 17 per cent did not agree while 10 per cent replied ‘can’t say’.

An overwhelming majority of respondents also believe that the Congress government will implement six guarantees.

As many as 76 per cent of the people, whose opinion was sought, said they think the Congress government will implement the guarantees.

According to the survey, 21 per cent do not believe that the government will implement the guarantees while three per cent replied ‘can’t say’.

According to the survey, 72 per cent believe that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent foreign visit will help Telangana.

Twenty five per cent of the respondents do not think that the visit will help the state while remaining three per cent said they ‘can’t say’.

A state government delegation led by Revanth Reddy visited the US and South Kora to invite investments.

Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya, popular as Seethakka, is the most prominent member of Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

A total of 36 per cent respondents consider Seethakka as the most prominent minister. According to the survey, 29 per cent believe Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is the most prominent Cabinet member while 28 per cent believe it is Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also holds the finance portfolio and 58 per cent of the respondents found him effective while 31 per cent replied in the negative.

Another 11 per cent replied ‘can’t say’.

Majority of the respondents (41 per cent) see member of Telangana Legislative Council and NSUI state President Venkat Balmoor as the young face of the Telangana Congress.

Chittem Parnika Reddy, the first-time MLA from Narayanpet constituency, is considered the young face of the ruling party by 22 per cent respondents.

For 19 per cent, youngest MLA Yashaswini Reddy is the young face of the Congress party in the state.

She is the first-time MLA from Palakurthy constituency.

The survey found that 18 per cent consider tribal MLA from Khanapur, Vedma Bojju as the young face.

AICC member and general secretary of TPCC, Dr Kota Neelima is considered the most active and visible urban Congress politician from Hyderabad by majority of respondents (54 per cent).

Former India cricket captain and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Mohammed Azharuddin ranks second with 27 per cent.

Another 13 per cent see Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi as the most active and visible Congress leader from Hyderabad.

Remaining six per cent believe it is former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

According to the survey, 64 per cent of the respondents believe that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) budget will improve the lives of people in Hyderabad.

Twenty per cent do not think so while remaining 20 per cent replied ‘can’t say’.

The survey also revealed that most people see Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar as actively working in Hyderabad.

While 44 per cent say Ponnam Prabhakar is seen actively working in the state capital, 38 per cent believe Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is active.

For 24 per cent respondents, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is active in Hyderabad.

