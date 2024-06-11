On 4th day of hunger strike, Jarange-Patil’s condition worsens, declines treatment

Jalna (Maharashtra), June 11 (IANS) On the fourth day of his fifth indefinite hunger strike agitation for Maratha quotas, the health of Shivba Sanghatana chief Manoj Jarange-Patil has worsened but he refused to take medical treatment, here on Tuesday.

An aide said that a medical team checked Jarange-Patil and found that he is suffering from weakness, low blood pressure, reduced weight and related ailments, besides certain existing medical issues.

However, he has steadfastly declined to take any medication or treatment and vowed to continue his hunger strike till the government concedes to his demands on Maratha reservation, said the aide.

A medico from a government hospital team, which examined him on Tuesday, said that the Maratha leader needed treatment immediately owing to his health condition but he was not willing to get it.

“My fast will go on… Some people are sweet-talking the Marathas to weaken the agitation, but it will not work. The government must find a solution to the pending demands immediately,” said a fatigued Jarange-Patil in a brief interaction with the media.

Responding to a query on state Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s statement on Monday that the Mahayuti allies’ Lok Sabha elections performance was not impacted due to the series of agitations in 2023-2024, Jarange-Patil said, “Wait a little more and you will know.”

Earlier, the Shivba Sanghatana leader had warned that he would put up candidates on all the 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats for the October elections if the government failed to fulfil its promises.

Four days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Jarange-Patil launched his fresh agitation on June 8, with the hunger strike in his native village Antaravali-Sarati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.