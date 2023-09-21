4 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

Baghdad, Sep 21 (IANS) Four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an airstrike in Iraq's Kirkuk province, the Iraqi military said on Thursday.

Iraqi warplanes carried out airstrikes on IS hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun based on intelligence reports, according to a statement from the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

On Thursday morning, a joint army and intelligence force arrived at the bombarded site, found four bodies of IS militants, seized four rifles, and carried out controlled explosions of four explosive belts and other equipment, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.