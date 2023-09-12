390 people in Assam arrested in over 2 yrs for anti-national activities

Guwahati, Sep 12 (IANS) At least 390 persons were arrested in Assam in the last two and half years for their alleged involvement in anti-national or extremist activities, Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said..

In a reply to a query by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal during the the ongoing Assembly session, he said that of the 390 people "52 were arrested from Kokrajhar, 43 from Udalguri, 40 from Dima Hasao, 38 from Barpeta, 30 from Tinsukia and 29 people from the Baksa district”.

Also in the same period, 2,942 persons were arrested in cases linked to cattle smuggling, while 434 people in cases pertaining to women trafficking, said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, as many as 11,624 people have been arrested on the charges of drug smuggling and narcotics worth Rs 2,817.85 crores were seized in different parts of the state.

Also in the same period, as many as 27,858 cattle heads were rescued and seized from the possession of traffickers, Sarma added.

In addition, he stated that 486 people had been detained in Nagaon district, 287 in Guwahati, 241 in Kokrajhar, 235 in South Salmara, 234 in Dhubri, 192 in Kamrup, 157 in Golaghat, 135 in Sonitpur, and 101 in Biswanath district in connection with cattle smuggling links.

