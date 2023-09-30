300 women from across India to attend Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Samanway meet in Jaipur today

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) The two-day Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Samanvay meeting started in Jaipur from Saturday at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli and about 300 participants from all over the country are participating in the meeting.

Provincial Coordinator Dr. Manju Sharma said that in this meeting, future plans will be made regarding the women's conferences to be held across the country and the organisation of the forthcoming conferences will be discussed.

Former Sangh Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi (Bhaiyyaji Joshi), co-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar will also participate in the meeting.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti's chief operator Shantakka, Rashtra Sevika Samiti's guide Geeta Tai Gunde, All India Convenor Meenakshi Peshwe will also participate in the meeting.

Dr. Sharma said that so far 93 women's conferences have been held in the country, in which the number of women was approximately 1,44,000.

Topics like increasing participation of women in the social sector, role of women in social change and quality of work will also be discussed in the meeting. Responsible workers from all over India and the state working in various fields have been invited to the meeting, she said.

