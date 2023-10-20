3 killed as car falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 20 (IANS) Three people were killed on Friday in a car accident in J&K’s hilly Kishtwar district.

Police said that a car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge in Kandni area of Kishtwar Friday afternoon.

“Three occupants of the ill-fated car were killed in this accident. An FIR has been registered in this incident”, police said.

The hilly districts of Kishtwar and Doda are notorious for road accidents.

Traffic department officials say these accidents are caused by rash and negligent driving while people hold that the lack of supervision by the traffic department is responsible for such accidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.