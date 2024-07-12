3 held for making Dalit minor drink urine in UP

Shravasti, July 12 (IANS) Three youth have been arrested on Thursday for forcing a Dalit minor to drink urine two days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district, the police said.

The victim, who is 15 years old, works as a technician, setting sound mixers and audio systems at social and cultural events.

He was on his way home after work on Tuesday night when he was accosted by Kishan Tiwari, Dilip Mishra and Satyam Tiwari, who were in an inebriated state.

According to the police, Dilip Mishra urinated in a liquor bottle, while Satyam and Kishan pinned the boy down and forced the bottle into his mouth.

The accused were allegedly peeved over the boy's family charging them extra for an audio system they had installed for a function at their house, the police added.

"The accused also misbehaved with the minor and thrashed him, and one of them shot a video of the entire incident," said Gilaula police station Station House Officer Mahima Nath Upadhyay.

The boy reached home and narrated the ordeal to his elder brother. Next day, his parents and brother lodged a police complaint.

Police conducted a preliminary probe and arrested the accused on Thursday, based on eyewitness accounts and the video circulating on social media.

According to police sources, the accused claimed the boy and his family ran a DJ in the village, and charged a hefty amount. During a function, the victim had stopped the DJ, citing lack of fuel in the generator, which had further fuelled the animosity between them, the sources said.

