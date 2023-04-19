29 dead in Beijing hospital fire

Beijing, April 19 (IANS) At least 29 people were killed due to a fire at a hospital in Beijing, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital Tuesday, has been extinguished, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fire service had received a report of the blaze at an inpatient department building of the hospital at 12.57 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 70 people had been evacuated.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.