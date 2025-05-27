18 Maoists surrender in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 27 (IANS) In a significant development, 18 Maoists, including four associated with Battalion No. 1, surrendered in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, under the influence of the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme.

According to Sukma SP, Kiran G Chavan, Naxals from four different battalions, including those active in South Bastar, chose to abandon insurgency.

He urged others to follow suit, highlighting that surrendered individuals would receive benefits from state government schemes aimed at rehabilitation.

After elimination of Basvaraju – the dreaded Maoist who was carrying a Rs 1.5 crore bounty on his head, more Maoists are expected to surrender, the officer said.

The surrender is an outcome of the ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign launched by the government and actively propagated by security forces.

‘Lon Varratu’ means come back home to your roots. The officers talk with the Maoists, particularly the young ones to lay down arms and join the mainstream of development.

The government has assured full support, including financial aid and skill development training.

The police officer also stated that these individuals would be offered government jobs, emphasising the administration’s commitment to reintegrating former Maoists into society.

He made a strong appeal for others still involved in militant activities to surrender promptly.

In a related development, 26 Maoists, including three with a combined reward of Rs 4.5 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Narayanpur on last Monday.

Among them were five women Maoists, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their head.

These women, once active in various regional committees, expressed their desire to leave behind a life of violence due to years of hardship and growing disillusionment with Maoist ideology.

Officials welcomed their decision, hoping it would inspire further surrenders.

Many of these former Maoists were involved in disruptive activities such as road sabotage and propaganda.

However, they have now renounced violence under the ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign.

Since its launch, 953 Naxalites have surrendered in Dantewada district, 224 of whom carried rewards.

The state’s rehabilitation policy, actively promoted by senior officials, the police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been instrumental in guiding misguided youth and hardcore Maoists toward reintegration.

Authorities view these surrenders as a positive sign, optimistic that more individuals will abandon insurgency and embrace a peaceful, stable life in society.

