175 dengue cases confirmed in Gurugram this year, no fatality reported

Gurugram, Nov 8 (IANS) At least 175 dengue cases have been confirmed in Gurugram till Friday this year so far.

The health department conducted several measures and multiple awareness programmes to curb dengue cases, but these steps have not shown any positive results, as the figures for dengue have increased day by day in the district.

The officials said that patients who were diagnosed with dengue and malaria complained of high fever, sweating, headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle pain and traces of blood in their stool.

According to data collected by the district health department and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the highest number of suspected cases of dengue and malaria in the district has been reported from Om Nagar, Kadipur, Anjana Colony and Manesar.

According to doctors, the season for dengue haemorrhagic fever usually starts in June and lasts till mid-December.

The district malaria office J. P. Rajliwal, which is the vector control department, has initiated various curative and preventive steps to control the spread of the disease.

“We have organised medical camps, and Rapid teams have camped in the high-risk areas of the city and remote areas to spread awareness among citizens," he said.

The medical representatives encourage people to stay away from these vector-borne decease. Our volunteers regularly encourage people to take proper medical care to keep away from these decreases.

Aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes both dengue and chikungunya, thrives in fresh, stagnant water, which is often found in abundance in such colonies,” he added.

Meanwhile, doctors feel that there is a need to increase the number of beds in the Civil Hospital, as the number of patients is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

“We are taking precautionary measures as we are witnessing a huge number of patients with dengue and malaria symptoms. We encourage people to get tested even if they have a normal fever,” the officer said.

The officials also said that to control the spread of the disease, the department is spreading awareness through campaigns, SMS, fogging, and setting up a separate dengue ward in the civil hospital, among others.

He informed that the gambusia fish is very effective in preventing mosquitoes from growing.

The health officials informed that they visited nearly 12.804 thousand houses in the Gurugram district on Wednesday during the survey, and notices were issued to 176 persons whose houses got mosquito larvae.

