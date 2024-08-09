1,630 child abuse cases reported in Pakistan in 2024: Report

Islamabad, Aug 9 (IANS) A total number of 1,630 cases of child abuse have been reported in Pakistan during the first six months of 2024, according to a report released by local non-governmental organisation Sahil on Friday.

Based on the cases reported in 81 daily national and regional newspapers from January to June 2024, the data showed 862 cases of child sexual abuse, 668 cases of abduction, 82 cases of missing children, and 18 cases of child marriages, Xinhua news agency reported.

This year 48 cases of pornography after sexual abuse were also recorded, the report added.

Six-monthly data revealed that out of the total reported cases, 962 or 59 per cent of victims were girls and 668 or 41 per cent were boys.

The data also noted that the age group of 6-15 years is continuously most vulnerable to abuse.

A total number of 693 children from the age bracket of 6-15 years, 94 children from the age brackets of 0-5 years, 231 children from the age bracket 16-18 years, and in 612 cases age of the victims were not mentioned, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.