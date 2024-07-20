113 drug users recover in Kabul

Kabul, July 20 (IANS) A total of 113 people with drug dependence have recovered after receiving medical treatment at the rehabilitation centre here, Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said on Saturday.

The former drug users have rejoined their families, the official said.

So far, 152 drug users are still under treatment at the rehabilitation centre.

The Afghan caretaker administration has banned the cultivation of opium poppy, processing it into drugs and drug trafficking, Xinhua news agency reported.

